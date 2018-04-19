Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

GLP braves uncertainties for Panda return

Logistics company GLP is returning to the Panda bond market for the fifth time this year, hoping to raise up to Rmb4bn ($634.3m) on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Its outing comes at a slightly difficult period in China’s onshore bond market.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 11:00 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 China Merchants Securities Co 18.47
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 16.20
2 CITIC Securities 16.20
4 China CITIC Bank Corp 14.58
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 11.34

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 11-Apr-18 China Jinmao Holdings China 3,000
2 11-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
3 04-Apr-18 China Resources Land China 4,000
4 03-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 4,000
5 28-Mar-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 31.44
2 HSBC 13.75
3 Bank of Taiwan 5.57
3 Cathay United Bank 5.57
5 Societe Generale Securities Services 4.83

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 19-Apr-18 Shui On Development (Holdco for Shui On Land) China 600
2 10-Apr-18 Bank of China Taipei Branch (BOC Taipei) China 3,000
3 27-Mar-18 Daimler International Finance Germany 1,000
4 26-Mar-18 CAR Inc China 400
5 19-Mar-18 Beijing Capital Polaris Investment China 630