EIB plans new bond range to promote finance of Sustainable Development Goals

There is still substantial work to do on the project, but the EIB has decided to go public. It will hold a meeting to launch the new bonds at the Brookings Institution in Washington on April 20.The initiative is being driven from the senior political leadership of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.