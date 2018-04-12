Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CK Hutchison EUR750m 1.25% 7 year, EUR500m 2% 12 year

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12 Apr 2018

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 41,794.22 182 6.53%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,597.54 178 5.87%
3 Goldman Sachs 33,048.12 112 5.16%
4 Citi 31,577.20 179 4.93%
5 Barclays 31,173.93 112 4.87%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,609.46 40 9.61%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,332.45 16 8.34%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,024.74 27 7.03%
4 UniCredit 6,846.19 26 6.85%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,079.50 27 6.08%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.20%
2 JPMorgan 1,481.38 17 6.86%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,394.25 14 6.46%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,333.02 64 9.47%
2 Citi 6,462.57 53 7.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,103.56 57 6.93%
4 Barclays 5,973.47 43 6.79%
5 Credit Suisse 5,647.96 41 6.42%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,864.60 38 6.31%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,718.97 19 6.21%
3 Citi 8,518.74 36 6.06%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,375.17 33 5.96%
5 JPMorgan 7,909.26 27 5.63%