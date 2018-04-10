GLP eyes Panda hat-trick
There appears to be no stopping logistics company GLP, which is gearing up for a new Rmb1.2bn ($190.3m) Panda bond transaction, its third outing in as many weeks.
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|China Merchants Securities Co
|21.38
|2
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|18.75
|2
|CITIC Securities
|18.75
|4
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|13.13
|5
|China CITIC Bank Corp
|11.25
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|04-Apr-18
|
China Resources Land
|China
|4,000
|2
|03-Apr-18
|
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
|Hong Kong
|4,000
|3
|28-Mar-18
|
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
|Hong Kong
|1,200
|4
|20-Mar-18
|
Republic of the Philippines
|Philippines
|1,460
|5
|08-Mar-18
|
China Resources Land
|China
|6,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|27-Mar-18
|
Daimler International Finance
|Germany
|1,000
|2
|26-Mar-18
|
CAR Inc
|China
|400
|3
|19-Mar-18
|
Beijing Capital Polaris Investment
|China
|630
|4
|16-Mar-18
|
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
|United Arab Emirates
|900
|5
|14-Mar-18
|
Greenland Holding Group
|China
|1,500