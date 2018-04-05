BRISyariah launches first major Indonesian IPO of 2018

The Islamic banking arm of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia opened books on Thursday through Bahana Sekuritas, CLSA, Danareksa Sekuritas and Indo Premier Sekuritas as the lead banks.BRISyariah is offering 2.6bn primary shares, or 27% of its enlarged capital, at a price range of Rph505 to Rph650 ...
