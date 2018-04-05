Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€7.9bn
|€20bn-€23bn (i)
|37%
|Apr 5
Belgium
|€8.6bn
|€31bn (ii)
|28%
|Apr 5
Denmark
|Dkr19.2bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.7bn) (iii)
|30%
|Apr 5
Finland
|€3bn
|€11bn (iv)
|27%
|Apr 5
France
|€73.7bn
|€195bn (v)
|38%
|Apr 5
Germany
|€43.5bn
|€147bn (vi)
|30%
|Apr 5
