Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

GLP steals the show with back-to-back Pandas

Logistics company GLP has struck two Panda bond deals in the past week, making it the only issuer to have raised funds from both the interbank and exchange markets so far this year.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 04 Apr 2018

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 18.76
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 16.08
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 16.08
2 CITIC Securities 16.08
5 China Merchants Securities Co 9.11

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 28-Mar-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
2 20-Mar-18 Republic of the Philippines Philippines 1,460
3 08-Mar-18 China Resources Land China 6,000
4 06-Mar-18 Air Liquide Finance France 2,200
5 09-Feb-18 Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Hong Kong 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 38.02
2 HSBC 17.89
3 Bank of China (BOC) 5.17
4 DBS 4.84
4 KGI Asia 4.84

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 27-Mar-18 Daimler International Finance Germany 1,000
2 26-Mar-18 CAR Inc China 400
3 19-Mar-18 Beijing Capital Polaris Investment China 630
4 16-Mar-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 900
5 14-Mar-18 Greenland Holding Group China 1,500