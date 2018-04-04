GLP steals the show with back-to-back Pandas
Logistics company GLP has struck two Panda bond deals in the past week, making it the only issuer to have raised funds from both the interbank and exchange markets so far this year.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|18.76
|2
|China CITIC Bank Corp
|16.08
|2
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|16.08
|2
|CITIC Securities
|16.08
|5
|China Merchants Securities Co
|9.11
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|28-Mar-18
|
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
|Hong Kong
|1,200
|2
|20-Mar-18
|
Republic of the Philippines
|Philippines
|1,460
|3
|08-Mar-18
|
China Resources Land
|China
|6,000
|4
|06-Mar-18
|
Air Liquide Finance
|France
|2,200
|5
|09-Feb-18
|
Sino-Ocean Group Holdings
|Hong Kong
|3,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|27-Mar-18
|
Daimler International Finance
|Germany
|1,000
|2
|26-Mar-18
|
CAR Inc
|China
|400
|3
|19-Mar-18
|
Beijing Capital Polaris Investment
|China
|630
|4
|16-Mar-18
|
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
|United Arab Emirates
|900
|5
|14-Mar-18
|
Greenland Holding Group
|China
|1,500