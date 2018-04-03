Watermark
Citi director leaves ECM team

ECM director Nishit Ruparelia is understood to have left Citi before the Easter break, having been at the bank for over 13 years.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03 Apr 2018

Both Citi and Ruparelia declined to comment.

According to his LinkedIn profile Ruparelia joined Citi in 2004 as an analyst before rising to become a director. He joined Citi after getting a BSc in Economics at LSE.

Ruparelia will likely be replaced in due course, but Citi has ...

