Citi EM DCM banker at risk

An emerging markets DCM banker is at risk of redundancy at Citi, after over a decade at the bank. It is rare for a banker to be cut from Citi's CEEMEA DCM team, which is known for its stability, even through crisis years in the emerging markets.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 03 Apr 2018

Nick Samara moved onto Citi’s MENA DCM team in 2015, having previously covered Africa DCM. He joined Citi in 2006, starting in the bank’s US private placement business in New York.

Samara reported to Samad Sirohey, head of Citi’s CEEMEA DCM business.

The bank is a powerhouse ...

