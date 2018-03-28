Watermark
Melrose pops champagne corks as GKN shareholders approve bid

Industrial conglomerate Melrose has received enough votes to acquire engineering group GKN, after weeks of increasingly strongly worded attacks from both boards and the intervention of the UK government.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 05:00 PM

GKN shareholders representing around 52.43% of the voting rights of the company accepted Melrose’s offer for the company at a meeting on Thursday, putting an end to one of the most high profile UK M&A battles of recent years.

