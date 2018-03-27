CP All selling $229m block in Siam Makro

Credit Suisse and Siam Commercial Bank are marketing the 161.2m shares at a range of Bt43.5-Bt44.25 apiece, giving the deal a size of Bt7.01bn-Bt7.13bn.

The range offers investors a 13.2%-14.7% discount to Siam Makro's close at Bt51 on Tuesday.

Siam Makro operates in the retail food sector, supplying ...