Market agog: has ECB started tapering covered bond purchases? Covered bond specialists are eager to find out whether the European Central Bank’s lower than expected participation in recent covered bond issues is part of a long term plan, or merely a short term reaction to other events.

Market players are watching and waiting, with more than the usual anticipation, so see how the ECB's participation in deals changes in April. Eurosystem demand for deals issued this week by Aareal Bank and last week by WL Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis was about 10% less than expected.