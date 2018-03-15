Market agog: has ECB started tapering covered bond purchases?

Market players are watching and waiting, with more than the usual anticipation, so see how the ECB's participation in deals changes in April.Eurosystem demand for deals issued this week by Aareal Bank and last week by WL Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis was about 10% less than expected. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.