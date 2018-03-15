Standard Chartered rejigs commercial and private banking

The realignment is effective immediately, while Marrs will step down from her position as regional chief executive officer for ASEAN and South Asia and chief executive for commercial and private banking at the end of May, according to a press release from Standard Chartered.Marrs will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.