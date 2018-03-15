Qatar fund bags $664m from dual accelerated sell-down

Sole bookrunner UBS launched the share sale on Tuesday morning local time after trading was suspended in both the stocks. QIA offered 371m secondary shares each in Lifestyle International and Lifestyle China at fixed prices, with both deals worth a 23% stake each.The block in Lifestyle International was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.