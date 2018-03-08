Finnish wealth fund's Sampo trade heavily subscribed

Bookrunners Danske Bank, Nordea and UBS launched the Sampo trade after the market close. There was a wallcrossing exercise throughout the day that gave the bookrunners coverage on the full deal size of 10.6m 'A' shares, a 1.9% stake in Sampo.The trade was covered within half an ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.