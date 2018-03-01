Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Seventeen banks deliver six tranches for ChemChina

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) enlisted the help of seventeen lead managers to sell a six tranche dual currency on Wednesday. The company initially announced five dollar and euro tranches with tenors ranging from three years to 10 years, before adding a 30 year tranche.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 04:15 PM
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Bank of China International, China CITIC Bank, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC ,Industrial Bank Hong Kong, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, Rabobank, Santander, Société Générale ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,848.78 105 7.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,680.17 101 6.69%
3 Barclays 19,233.87 60 5.21%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,667.04 64 4.79%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 16,981.48 68 4.60%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,717.08 24 10.56%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,452.71 19 8.23%
3 UniCredit 3,479.32 15 6.43%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,391.08 17 6.27%
5 HSBC 3,066.47 21 5.67%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 923.77 9 8.68%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 6.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.18%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 5.43%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,622.17 40 10.02%
2 Citi 4,534.96 38 8.08%
3 Credit Suisse 4,138.78 30 7.38%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,248.55 24 5.79%
5 Barclays 3,033.31 20 5.41%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,411.95 22 7.79%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,415.96 19 6.36%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,613.89 18 5.20%
4 HSBC 3,269.35 22 4.71%
5 JPMorgan 3,225.73 14 4.64%