Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OCBC trails UOB in sterling covered bonds

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp issued a five year sterling floating rate bond on Wednesday but was unable to match the size or spread of United Overseas Bank, which recently issued the first Singaporean covered bond in sterling.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM

The order book was slow to build and at 1.45pm UK time a £250m deal was announced in line with guidance at 27bp over three month Libor. The deal was subscribed.

Lead managers were Barclays, BNP Paribas,Credit Suisse and OCBC.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 4,452.66 21 6.90%
2 Natixis 4,204.36 17 6.51%
3 UniCredit 4,199.41 21 6.50%
4 HSBC 3,528.18 20 5.46%
5 Barclays 3,501.05 17 5.42%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,547.21 56 8.18%
2 Citi 19,063.62 84 6.10%
3 JPMorgan 18,439.45 67 5.90%
4 Morgan Stanley 18,407.29 69 5.89%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,609.98 81 5.64%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,619.99 44 13.00%
2 Citi 17,105.71 67 9.83%
3 Goldman Sachs 16,011.36 70 9.20%
4 JPMorgan 15,588.08 46 8.96%
5 Morgan Stanley 15,205.62 52 8.74%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,920.97 14 10.42%
2 UniCredit 2,555.78 10 6.79%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,505.35 8 6.65%
4 Credit Suisse 2,441.98 7 6.49%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,239.57 9 5.95%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,716.96 8 17.76%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,115.94 3 13.83%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,447.57 4 9.46%
4 BNP Paribas 1,399.32 4 9.15%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 996.11 2 6.51%