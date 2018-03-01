Temasek unit trims Celltrion holdings in $1bn block duo

Vendor Temasek, through subsidiary Ion Investments, came out on Tuesday with 2.24m shares in Celltrion and 2.9m in Celltrion Healthcare up for sale. It was confident it could cover both deals after the leads carried out a short wall-crossing early in the day.“This was clearly an interesting ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.