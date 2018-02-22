OCBC's covered bond size ambitions thwarted

OCBC had mandated joint leads BNP Paribas, NordLB, UniCredit and the issuer’s own syndicate on Wednesday for a benchmark trade and opened order books on Thursday morning for a five year with initial price guidance of 1bp over mid-swaps.The transaction was not described as a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.