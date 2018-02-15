Jacquet Metal Service successful in Schuldschein market

Lead arranger BayernLB offered a pricing range of 150bp-170bp over Euribor for a five year Schuldschein in early January, with an initial target of €80m. The pricing is slightly higher than typical for low investment grade companies, reflecting the cyclical nature of the sector, said a banker familiar ...
