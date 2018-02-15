Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UOB issues sterling first as OCBC lines up in euro covereds

United Overseas Bank issued its debut covered bond in sterling on Wednesday, and the first from a Singaporean bank. Despite being its maiden deal, UOB was able to match the spread of more established sterling issuers. At the same time, Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) has mandated for a euro covered bond benchmark.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 03:00 PM

After undertaking a two day roadshow in the UK last week, UOB mandated Credit Suisse, HSBC and its own investment bank for a sterling five year floating rate transaction on Tuesday, for execution Wednesday.

Leads began with initial guidance of 26bp over three month ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,560.56 18 6.61%
2 Natixis 3,356.46 14 6.23%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.14%
4 UBS 2,689.30 14 4.99%
5 LBBW 2,680.25 13 4.97%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 15,879.71 54 6.91%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,775.66 42 6.87%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,764.67 66 6.86%
4 JPMorgan 15,640.16 50 6.81%
5 Citi 13,763.10 58 5.99%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,692.00 58 10.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,450.46 36 10.67%
3 JPMorgan 13,926.70 37 10.29%
4 Morgan Stanley 13,389.81 42 9.89%
5 Citi 12,466.23 46 9.21%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,073.07 11 9.75%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.46%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,239.57 9 7.11%
4 UBS 2,070.46 8 6.57%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,015.15 7 6.39%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 22.77%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 19.63%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,393.62 3 13.47%
4 Barclays 505.57 3 4.89%
5 JPMorgan 490.48 3 4.74%