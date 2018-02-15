Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PRS raises £250m to invest in UK housing development

PRS Reit, a UK real estate investment trust that builds and owns private rented homes in the UK, has completed a £250m capital raising to invest in UK real estate.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

N+1 Singer and Stifel were bookrunners on the transaction.

The Reit, an initiative of Sigma Capital, was listed on Aim last May in a £250m IPO.

The shares in the new capital raising were sold on Monday at a fixed price of £1.025, a 1% discount to the closing ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 66,605.82 225 8.80%
2 JPMorgan 55,583.26 217 7.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,192.97 158 6.37%
4 Barclays 44,805.10 128 5.92%
5 Goldman Sachs 40,383.12 105 5.34%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,317.17 12 13.53%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,508.63 11 10.90%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.38%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.69%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,112.52 11 4.52%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 12.64%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 1,527.50 8 7.94%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,424.25 10 7.40%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 6.68%