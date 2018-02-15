Watermark
Unholy trinity threatens Europe's loan market

The European syndicated loan market is facing an unprecedented structural challenges this year, leaving market participants unsure what the usually steady corner of the capital markets might look like by Christmas, writes Michael Turner.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 15 Feb 2018
Three issues have the potential to fundamentally change the way the European loan market works, participants warned this week. These are the anti-trust review that the European Commission is undertaking, the end of the use of Libor as a benchmark rate, and the outcome of Brexit ...

