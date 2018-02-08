Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Syndicated loan market facing most challenges in memory

The European syndicated loan market is facing an unprecedented amount of structural challenges in 2018, leaving market participants unsure what the usually stalwart corner of the financial sector might look like by the end of the year.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:30 PM

Three events have the potential to fundamentally change the way the European loan market works, market participants have warned this week. These are the end of the Libor benchmark, the anti-trust review that the European Commission is now undertaking, and the outcome of Brexit.

“I can't remember ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,156.20 79 10.21%
2 JPMorgan 14,083.03 68 7.51%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 12,250.42 60 6.53%
4 Citi 12,047.50 48 6.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,253.52 29 4.93%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,515.74 14 10.45%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.45%
3 Citi 4,070.25 12 7.71%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 4,022.08 21 7.62%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 6.97%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 677.57 3 8.27%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 644.57 3 7.86%
3 RBC Capital Markets 593.82 3 7.24%
3 Barclays 593.82 3 7.24%
5 ING 580.56 2 7.08%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,276.87 8 13.77%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,365.61 9 11.77%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,784.82 8 10.49%
4 ING 2,542.91 10 5.58%
5 BNP Paribas 2,426.49 12 5.32%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%