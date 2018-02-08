Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Moody’s Gatwick rating fuels new issue hopes

Gatwick Funding has received a first rating from Moody’s for its £5bn-equivalent multicurrency MTN programme, prompting investors to expect sterling issuance from the UK airport group soon.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:15 PM

Moody’s has rated the MTN programme at Baa1, which is in line with the BBB+ ratings for Gatwick Funding from S&P and Fitch.

“I can’t think there would be any other reason to pay for a ratings agency to review your MTN programme unless you were planning ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,229.26 70 5.66%
2 Citi 11,897.00 74 5.09%
3 JPMorgan 11,733.21 63 5.02%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,778.32 50 4.62%
5 BNP Paribas 10,511.80 47 4.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,332.16 20 12.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,045.12 16 9.36%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,718.56 9 6.29%
4 UniCredit 2,637.10 11 6.10%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,365.25 11 5.47%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 730.04 7 7.77%
2 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 7.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 7.00%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 6.15%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 5.28%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,899.63 30 8.58%
2 JPMorgan 3,874.29 30 8.53%
3 Credit Suisse 3,350.85 23 7.37%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,129.35 23 6.89%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,721.10 26 5.99%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 4,779.56 17 10.25%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,538.68 14 7.59%
3 JPMorgan 2,298.96 8 4.93%
4 UniCredit 2,297.05 9 4.92%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,204.24 6 4.73%