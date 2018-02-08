Moody’s Gatwick rating fuels new issue hopes Gatwick Funding has received a first rating from Moody’s for its £5bn-equivalent multicurrency MTN programme, prompting investors to expect sterling issuance from the UK airport group soon.

Moody's has rated the MTN programme at Baa1, which is in line with the BBB+ ratings for Gatwick Funding from S&P and Fitch. "I can't think there would be any other reason to pay for a ratings agency to review your MTN programme unless you were planning ...