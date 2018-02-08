BondMarker results: a trio of euro prints

Of three deals scored this week, the European Union’s €2.4bn 0.5% April 2025 took top honours, with an average score of 7.29 across the five deal categories available for voting (pricing, timing, structure/maturity, quality of the investor distribution and performance). Voters were particularly impressed with the quality of the investor distribution, awarding the deal a score north of 8 in that category.

The deal, led by Barclays, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit, was part of the EU’s funding to extend European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) loans to Ireland. It had a book just shy of €5bn at the final pricing level. The EU aims to print a longer dated tranche to raise the remaining €1bn needed.

A €1.5bn five year from FADE, led by BBVA, Citi, HSBC and Santander, achieved an average score of 6.83. Its highest scores were in the structure/maturity and timing categories, but voters awarded it lower marks for quality of the investor distribution.

Rounding off the week is SFIL, which had an average score of 6.53 with a €1bn 0.75% February 2026. Its highest scores came in the structure/maturity and performance categories. The deal was led by BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, LBBW and NatWest Markets.



