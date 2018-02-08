Yushvaev sells €134m of Delivery Hero stock

GYF Trust, a vehicle for Gavril Yushvaev, the Russian billionaire, was the seller.

Bookrunner UBS launched the deal at 5pm in London, with a price range of €30.75 to market and an initial size of 3.97m shares.

It took less than half an hour to cover the deal. There were two significant anchor orders that enabled UBS to increase the deal to 4.3m shares, a 2.2% stake.

The books closed at 6.45pm and the deal was priced above the bottom of the initial range at €31.30, a 4% discount, making it worth €134m.

At that level, the deal was multiple times oversubscribed and investors were heavily scaled back in allocations, according to a banker on the trade. The top 10 investors took over 75% of the shares.

Yushvaev is left with roughly 4.3m shares in the company as a result of the sale, the banker said.

It is the third block trade in Delivery Hero since its €989m IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in June 2016.

The first came in December 2017 when a group of seven pre-IPO shareholders sold 7.8m shares, and Delivery Hero itself placed 10.5m shares to finance future acquisitions, making the deal worth €431m at the €34.50 offer price.

That deal was followed by another €155m daytime block trade in January, which reopened the market after the Christmas holiday and was led by Morgan Stanley for Luxor Capital Group.

In its 2017 earnings statement, released on Wednesday, Delivery Hero said it had grown its revenue last year by 60%, or 65% on a constant currency basis, to €544m, beating its target. Its total number of orders processed increased by 48% to 291.5m.

Since its IPO, Delivery Hero stock has risen by 14.8%, valuing the company at €5.8bn.