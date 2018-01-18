Fixed income disappoints as Trump trades fade

Fixed income trading, the largest wholesale business at every bank but Morgan Stanley, was down double digit percentages from 2016.JP Morgan’s revenues were down 34% to $2.22bn, Citi’s were down 18% to $2.41bn and Bank of America was down 13% to $1.7bn. Morgan Stanley was down 45% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.