Brunello Cucinelli sells block to raise funds for charity Brunello Cucinelli, the Italian luxury goods entrepreneur, sold a 6% stake in the fashion brand named after himself through a block trade on Tuesday night, to raise money to spend on charitable projects.

Bookrunner Mediobanca launched the block sale of 4.08m shares on Tuesday evening, after the shares had closed at €28.9. A banker on the deal said the deal had been twice covered and was completed about two hours after launch, at around 8pm Italian time. Buyers in the US and ...