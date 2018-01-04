Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Brunello Cucinelli sells block to raise funds for charity

Brunello Cucinelli, the Italian luxury goods entrepreneur, sold a 6% stake in the fashion brand named after himself through a block trade on Tuesday night, to raise money to spend on charitable projects.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:45 PM

Bookrunner Mediobanca launched the block sale of 4.08m shares on Tuesday evening, after the shares had closed at €28.9. 

A banker on the deal said the deal had been twice covered and was completed about two hours after launch, at around 8pm Italian time. Buyers in the US and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 11,744.81 20 8.10%
2 HSBC 11,443.60 27 7.90%
3 Citi 9,781.10 33 6.75%
4 Barclays 9,222.98 17 6.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,708.35 19 6.01%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,528.41 214 6.36%
2 BNP Paribas 41,440.90 239 5.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 40,575.51 159 5.32%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.89%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 36,258.27 187 4.75%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 331.78 2 13.89%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 287.60 2 12.04%
2 BNP Paribas 287.60 2 12.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 232.18 3 9.72%
5 Citi 144.35 1 6.05%