NAB to become second green RMBS issuer

National Australia Bank has mandated its own investment bank to lead a potential mortgage securitization that could include a green tranche, making it only the second issuer of green residential mortgage-backed securities.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 02:15 AM

The deal will be in Australian dollars. NAB will roadshow it in London on Monday and Tuesday next week and in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday.

Eva Zileli, head of group funding at NAB, said the deal would use Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) criteria for what were green mortgages, ...

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 248.92 1 22.98%
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 248.92 1 22.98%
3 UBS 195.10 1 18.01%
3 TD Securities Inc 195.10 1 18.01%
3 RBC Capital Markets 195.10 1 18.01%