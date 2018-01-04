NAB to become second green RMBS issuer National Australia Bank has mandated its own investment bank to lead a potential mortgage securitization that could include a green tranche, making it only the second issuer of green residential mortgage-backed securities.

The deal will be in Australian dollars. NAB will roadshow it in London on Monday and Tuesday next week and in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday. Eva Zileli, head of group funding at NAB, said the deal would use Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) criteria for what were green mortgages, ...