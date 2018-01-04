Watermark
Caffil secures solid result with careful choices

Caffil managed to attract a strong order book for its eight and 15 year covered bonds issued on Tuesday, largely because it paid careful attention to size, starting spread and tenor.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:45 PM

Recent deals issued by Compagnie de Financement Foncier, UBI Banca and CaixaBank have shown that a degree of investor differentiation has returned to the market, something that was not in evidence often in 2017.

Peripheral European covered bonds are trading well though govvies and offers have been ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 1,328.45 5 7.08%
2 Santander 1,235.66 5 6.59%
3 UniCredit 1,049.48 4 5.60%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,010.51 3 5.39%
5 Credit Suisse 990.05 4 5.28%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 6,095.54 5 17.42%
2 BNP Paribas 4,602.78 6 13.16%
3 Barclays 4,080.75 5 11.67%
4 Credit Suisse 2,931.07 5 8.38%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 2,158.57 3 6.17%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 3,728.69 4 14.78%
2 Credit Suisse 3,430.33 7 13.60%
3 BNP Paribas 2,658.11 4 10.53%
4 Morgan Stanley 2,043.96 9 8.10%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,901.01 9 7.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 986.29 3 7.95%
2 LBBW 916.85 3 7.39%
3 BNP Paribas 856.42 3 6.90%
4 Natixis 806.83 3 6.50%
5 UniCredit 768.08 3 6.19%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 1,031.57 1 45.28%
2 UBS 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Lloyds Banking Group 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Goldman Sachs 249.35 1 10.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 249.35 1 10.94%