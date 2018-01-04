Kivinen replaces Greenbaum at Deutsche

Kivinen had been at Morgan Stanley since 2010 as managing director of its fixed income operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).He has spent 24 years as a debt capital markets banker for various clients in the CEEMEA region and has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.