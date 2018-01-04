Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kivinen replaces Greenbaum at Deutsche

Petri Kivinen is joining Deutsche Bank from Morgan Stanley to fill the gap left by David Greenbaum, who was the bank’s head of origination for corporate and financials in CEEMEA.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 01:00 PM

Kivinen had been at Morgan Stanley since 2010 as managing director of its fixed income operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).

He has spent 24 years as a debt capital markets banker for various clients in the CEEMEA region and has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,935.38 6 23.21%
2 Citi 3,561.78 4 21.00%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,977.43 1 17.56%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,433.84 3 8.45%
5 JPMorgan 1,184.93 2 6.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,102.43 2 12.30%
1 Citi 3,102.43 2 12.30%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,977.43 1 11.80%
4 JPMorgan 1,184.93 2 4.70%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,184.93 2 4.70%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Nova Ljubljanska Banka 299.75 1 29,974,733,802.56%
1 Jefferies LLC 299.75 1 29,974,733,802.56%
1 HSBC 299.75 1 29,974,733,802.56%
1 Goldman Sachs 299.75 1 29,974,733,802.56%
1 Commerzbank Group 299.75 1 29,974,733,802.56%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Jan 2018
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.07%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.50%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.80%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.12%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 51.86 2 100.00%
Subtotal 51.86 2 100.00%
Total 51.86 2 100.00%