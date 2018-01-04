Watermark
Go to Global edition

Longfor rolls out dual tranche dollar deal

Longfor Properties Co returned to the dollar market on Monday for its second investment grade deal in six months.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 03:30 AM

Joint global co-ordinators Citi, Goldman Sachs (Asia), Haitong International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley opened books for a 5.25 year portion at 200bp over US Treasuries area, and a 10 year tranche at 235bp over.

The senior Reg S trade will be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 494.94 1 30.88%
2 Huatai Securities Co Ltd 264.73 1 16.52%
3 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd 259.71 1 16.20%
4 Centrum Capital Ltd 122.99 1 7.67%
5 Credit Suisse 118.76 1 7.41%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 854.84 3 18.25%
2 Westpac 417.65 1 8.92%
2 JPMorgan 417.65 1 8.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 417.65 1 8.92%
2 BNP Paribas 417.65 1 8.92%

Asian polls & awards