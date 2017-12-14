Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Michele Montefiori leaves Eurofima

Eurofima’s head of capital markets has left the organisation, according to two sources.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:00 PM
Michele Montefiori left Eurofima in December, after joining the organisation in 2007 and taking over the head of capital markets job in 2010 when his predecessor Martin Fleischer became CFO. Fleischer went on to become CEO but resigned, alongside CFO Patrick Tschudin, in November 2017. The new CEO, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 421,240.65 1617 9.00%
2 JPMorgan 382,565.88 1756 8.17%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 374,839.65 1355 8.01%
4 Barclays 275,558.56 1106 5.89%
5 Goldman Sachs 271,317.20 943 5.79%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,406.75 213 6.39%
2 BNP Paribas 41,664.71 240 5.50%
3 Deutsche Bank 39,902.77 158 5.27%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 35,123.09 184 4.63%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 0.68 1 50.00%
1 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd 0.68 1 50.00%
Subtotal 1.35 1 100.00%
Total 1.35 1 100.00%