Steinhoff begs lenders for time as it addresses €10.7bn debt Steinhoff International’s shares jolted downwards again today as it met its banks in London, seeking their support to get through the difficulties caused by apparent false accounting.

The South African retailer conglomerate, listed in Frankfurt and Johannesburg, plans to make an announcement about the outcome of the meeting this evening. Its shares had traded up about 7% in the morning at about €0.62, after Steinhoff appointed a new acting CEO, Danie van der Merwe, its ...