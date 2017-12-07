Watermark
Unibail's $25bn Westfield buy yields $6bn loan but scanty bonds

Unibail-Rodamco has taken out a €6.1bn bridge facility from its advisers Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, to finance its acquisition of Westfield Corp, the Australian shopping centre operator, for an enterprise value of $24.7bn.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 11:45 AM

Unibail's agreed offer of $15.7bn for Westfield's equity, which the companies announced early on Tuesday morning, will be paid 65% in shares in Unibail and a new Dutch real estate investment trust, worth some $8.7bn, and 35% in cash, worth about $5.6bn.

The French-Dutch property company, already Europe's largest, ...

