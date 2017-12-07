Unibail's $25bn Westfield buy yields $6bn loan but scanty bonds Unibail-Rodamco has taken out a €6.1bn bridge facility from its advisers Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, to finance its acquisition of Westfield Corp, the Australian shopping centre operator, for an enterprise value of $24.7bn.

