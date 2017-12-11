Watermark
Canara Bank issues RFP for Rp35bn QIP

Indian state-owned Canara Bank is seeking up to Rp35bn ($543.9m) through a qualified institutional placement, and is looking to hire firms to run the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 11 Dec 2017


The issuer published a request for proposals for bookrunning lead managers and merchant bankers on its website on December 8. It will kick off the QIP process once it has appointed a syndicate group.

Firms can send applications until 4pm local time on December 22, after which ...

