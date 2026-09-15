SaarLB completes first benchmark senior preferred bond

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Senior Debt

SaarLB completes first benchmark senior preferred bond

Atanas Dinov
September 15, 2026 06:11 pm

◆ Landesbank increases senior market presence ◆ Slower demand due to limited familiarity beyond Germany-speaking investors ◆ Similar execution to other recent 'rich' SP bonds

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

FIGSenior DebtEuroGermany
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
Gift this article