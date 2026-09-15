SaarLB completes first benchmark senior preferred bond
◆ Landesbank increases senior market presence ◆ Slower demand due to limited familiarity beyond Germany-speaking investors ◆ Similar execution to other recent 'rich' SP bonds
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts