The mysterious case of the disappearing investors

The rate at which investors are dropping out of order books in Europe's corporate bond market when issuers tighten the pricing on their deals in syndication is rising. We examine why, what borrowers are doing to counter it and discuss just how important order book attrition is in the first place.

Meanwhile, there are signs that investors are tiring of the vast slugs of debt being pushed their way to finance the AI revolution. In the US commercial mortgage-backed securitization market, one particular deal is having a tougher time of it. We delve into it and just why debt buyers are growing more wary of data centre-backed securitizations.

Finally, we talk about the EU's two new incoming regulatory chiefs — Carlo Comporti, soon to be chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, and Thomas Gstädtner, incoming executive director of the European Banking Authority — and the tasks that lie before them at a critical point in the development of the bloc's capital markets and banking industry.

They will have to meet the challenge of helping to make the EU into a single capital market with banks big enough to compete against the biggest from the US, while bringing the bloc's fragmented system of national regulation along for the ride.