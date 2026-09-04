The mysterious case of the disappearing investors

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The mysterious case of the disappearing investors

Ralph Sinclair
Jon Hay
September 04, 2026 05:21 pm

◆ Solving order book attrition in the corporate bond market ◆ Signs of trouble in the tech debt boom ◆ The task before the EU's two newest chief regulators

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The rate at which investors are dropping out of order books in Europe's corporate bond market when issuers tighten the pricing on their deals in syndication is rising. We examine why, what borrowers are doing to counter it and discuss just how important order book attrition is in the first place.

Meanwhile, there are signs that investors are tiring of the vast slugs of debt being pushed their way to finance the AI revolution. In the US commercial mortgage-backed securitization market, one particular deal is having a tougher time of it. We delve into it and just why debt buyers are growing more wary of data centre-backed securitizations.

Finally, we talk about the EU's two new incoming regulatory chiefs — Carlo Comporti, soon to be chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, and Thomas Gstädtner, incoming executive director of the European Banking Authority — and the tasks that lie before them at a critical point in the development of the bloc's capital markets and banking industry.

They will have to meet the challenge of helping to make the EU into a single capital market with banks big enough to compete against the biggest from the US, while bringing the bloc's fragmented system of national regulation along for the ride.

Now read on:

Comic Sketch by T S Seccombe showing King Canute and his courtiers trying to stop the tide coming in.
High grade and crossover bonds
Corporate issuers battle order book attrition in European market
Diana Bui, September 03, 2026
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GC View
Don’t fear attrition, watch the spread
Jon Hay, September 03, 2026
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Market News
New Esma and EBA chiefs confirmed as regulatory battles loom
Martin Miraglia, September 03, 2026
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CMBS
CMBS investors play hard to get for data center financing
Pooja Sarkar, September 03, 2026

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GlobalCapital PodcastRegulationCorporate BondsCMBS USUS Securitization
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