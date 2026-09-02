Rothesay's rare tier two in sterling gives attractive yield and NIP

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Regulatory Capital

Rothesay's rare tier two in sterling gives attractive yield and NIP

Flynn Nicholls
September 02, 2026 06:57 pm

◆ UK insurer returns to home currency after two years ◆ Gilt yield surge aids revival in sterling FIG across capital structure ◆ High single digit NIP

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Flynn Nicholls
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