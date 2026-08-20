RLB Steiermark lands covered bond inside fair value as Tatra goes for larger size

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RLB Steiermark lands covered bond inside fair value as Tatra goes for larger size

Atanas Dinov
August 20, 2026 07:23 pm

◆ Both issuers are linked to RBI Group ◆ Austrian bank prices with negative concession... ◆.... while RBI's Slovakian subsidiary pays premium for its largest deal in many years

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Covered Bond Deal ReviewsCovered BondsFIGEuroRaiffeisen Bank International AGAustriaSlovakia
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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