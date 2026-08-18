Unusual execution approach safeguards 30 year Bund tap
◆ Germany taps 2056s for second time this year, taking €4bn ◆ Spread was fixed from the start, rare for the issuer ◆ ‘Very, very flat’ 2054-2056 roll was key to the decision
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts