Unusual execution approach safeguards 30 year Bund tap

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Unusual execution approach safeguards 30 year Bund tap

Addison Gong
August 18, 2026 05:07 pm

◆ Germany taps 2056s for second time this year, taking €4bn ◆ Spread was fixed from the start, rare for the issuer ◆ ‘Very, very flat’ 2054-2056 roll was key to the decision

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Addison Gong
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