ANZ issues exploits sterling covered bond rarity to find fair value

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Covered Bonds

ANZ issues exploits sterling covered bond rarity to find fair value

Luke Jeffs
July 17, 2026 04:58 pm
Melbourne CBD in Victoria, Australia.

◆ Aussie issuer tightens 5bp from IPTs ◆ First sterling covered from issuer since November 2023 ◆ Aussie banks have been busy in covered bond market

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ANZBMO Capital MarketsBarclaysLloyds BankNatWest MarketsHSBC
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Luke Jeffs
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