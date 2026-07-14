UK relies on efficiency and speed for £4.75bn linker tap
◆ First of two planned linker syndications for 2026-7 executed swiftly ◆ Earlier book open, quick three hour execution to limit risk ◆ £93bn of Gilts issued off year's £246bn programme since April 1
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts