UK relies on efficiency and speed for £4.75bn linker tap

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Sovereigns

UK relies on efficiency and speed for £4.75bn linker tap

Addison Gong
July 14, 2026 05:40 pm

◆ First of two planned linker syndications for 2026-7 executed swiftly ◆ Earlier book open, quick three hour execution to limit risk ◆ £93bn of Gilts issued off year's £246bn programme since April 1

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Addison Gong
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