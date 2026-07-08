Yield buyers carry AFD 15 year through a choppy morning for France

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Yield buyers carry AFD 15 year through a choppy morning for France

Sarah Ainsworth
July 08, 2026 06:03 pm

◆ Steep government curve means investors need less spread on top ◆ French spreads widen, but AFD tightens ◆ Fair value 'a fluid concept' on inverted curve

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