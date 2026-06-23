MBH Mortgage Bank prints 2026's third inaugural euro covered

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Covered Bonds

MBH Mortgage Bank prints 2026's third inaugural euro covered

Luke Jeffs
June 23, 2026 04:09 pm
Budapest, Hungary. Panoramic view with the Chain Bridge and the Parliament on the Danube river.

◆ Eastern Europe's second inaugural covered of 2026 ◆ Issuer's covered bond rating matches Hungary's OTP ◆ Deal adds 'depth' to CEE covered universe, says banker

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Topics

Covered BondsHungaryMBH Mortgage BankOTP Global MarketsErste Group BankUniCreditWeekly Covers
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Luke Jeffs
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