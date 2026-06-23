MBH Mortgage Bank prints 2026's third inaugural euro covered
◆ Eastern Europe's second inaugural covered of 2026 ◆ Issuer's covered bond rating matches Hungary's OTP ◆ Deal adds 'depth' to CEE covered universe, says banker
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