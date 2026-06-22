Starmer resignation ‘not huge deal’ for Gilt market but fiscal uncertainty lingers

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Starmer resignation ‘not huge deal’ for Gilt market but fiscal uncertainty lingers

Addison Gong
June 22, 2026 03:36 pm

Likely successor as UK prime minister Andy Burnham further to the political 'left than anyone else’ but market hopeful that scope for more borrowing is limited

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Addison Gong
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