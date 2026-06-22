Starmer resignation ‘not huge deal’ for Gilt market but fiscal uncertainty lingers
Likely successor as UK prime minister Andy Burnham further to the political 'left than anyone else’ but market hopeful that scope for more borrowing is limited
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