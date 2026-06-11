Airport operators pay up at the euro curve's long end
◆ Heathrow and ADP offer concessions for longer dated trades ◆ Investors 'more selective' and 'want to be compensated' past 7 years, says banker ◆ Avinor's state-owned status helps it land through fair value
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