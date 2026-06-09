UPDATE NordLB brings green senior bullet as Iran conflict escalates

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UPDATE NordLB brings green senior bullet as Iran conflict escalates

Flynn Nicholls
June 09, 2026 04:34 pm

◆ FIG spreads show resilience to Iran war headlines ◆ Book grew after price tightened ◆ Could have tightened further on a different day, says rival banker

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