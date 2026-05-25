European Securitization Awards 2026: Portfolio Buyer of the Year and Securitization Senior Investor of the Year: PIMCO

What do you think are the key factors behind PIMCO’s recognition as Portfolio Buyer of the Year?

PIMCO’s recognition as Portfolio Buyer of the Year reflects the scale, consistency and breadth of our participation across securitized markets, particularly in Europe. Over the past decade, our role has evolved from being a traditional bond investor to a fully integrated participant across public and private securitized credit, including whole loans, ABS and RMBS. Today, we remain active buyers of bonds, while also providing financing solutions across the capital structure. This breadth enables us to evaluate and execute portfolio transactions holistically rather than on an asset-by-asset basis.

Another key differentiator is our scale and execution capability. Sellers value certainty, speed, and flexibility, especially in complex or time-sensitive portfolio transactions, and our platform is designed to provide liquidity across market cycles. This is supported by long-standing relationships with banks and originators across major European jurisdictions, developed through market presence and repeat engagement.

Our investment process is underpinned by deep loan-level analytics and access to one of the largest consumer datasets among non-bank market participants, enabling rigorous portfolio-level underwriting and risk assessment. Combined with structuring and securitization expertise, this breadth of capability positions PIMCO as a trusted counterparty and repeat portfolio buyer, which we believe has been central to this recognition.

As a portfolio buyer, what are the key aspects you focus on when assessing opportunities in today’s securitization market?

When assessing portfolio opportunities in today’s securitization market, our focus begins with the quality of the underlying collateral and the strength of origination and servicing standards. We prioritize working with established counterparties that demonstrate consistent underwriting discipline, transparent data and operational robustness.

Structural resilience is equally critical. We assess opportunities through multiple downside and stress scenarios, focusing on credit enhancement, trigger mechanics and other features designed to protect value across different economic environments. This analysis is complemented by a rigorous legal and regulatory review, including representations, warranties and other seller and buyer protections.

Relative value is evaluated across global public and private markets and across the capital structure, rather than within a single product or tranche. This allows us to identify opportunities where potential risk-adjusted returns are most compelling. Complexity and scale can also create inefficiencies, and our analytical, structuring, and securitization capabilities enable us to engage where others may be constrained. Ultimately, our approach combines disciplined underwriting with flexibility and execution certainty, supported by a dedicated team and proprietary loan-level analytics that enable us to assess and execute complex portfolio transactions with confidence.

Have you seen any changes in relative value across asset classes and how has that influenced your allocation?

Relative value across securitized and broader credit markets has become increasingly differentiated, reinforcing the importance of selectivity and flexibility. Rather than broad, asset-class-level opportunities, value has tended to emerge in specific structures, jurisdictions or parts of the capital structure where pricing has not fully converged with fundamentals. In order to perform relative value analysis, it is extremely important to evaluate and consider optionality, loss adjustments as well as other structural nuances that can significantly change economics.

Within securitized markets, we believe certain opportunities continue to offer attractive compensation relative to traditional credit, particularly where collateral performance has remained resilient and structural protections are robust. This has supported a focus on risk- and option-adjusted returns rather than asset-class labels. We remain active in select European markets such as the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Spain, focusing on areas with resilient asset performance and robust deal flow, while maintaining a cautious approach toward segments with looser underwriting or heightened regulatory risk.

Our ability to allocate dynamically across public and private markets, and to evaluate opportunities across the capital structure is central to this process. Allocation decisions are informed by ongoing relative value discussions across the platform and are guided by downside protection, liquidity considerations, and return potential. This flexibility has been especially important in an environment where technical factors and macro developments can affect pricing unevenly across markets, requiring a disciplined and adaptive approach to capital deployment.

Looking ahead, where do you anticipate portfolio-level opportunities arising and how do you expect the investor base to evolve?

Looking ahead, we expect portfolio-level opportunities to remain a significant feature of European securitized markets. Regulatory pressures, capital requirements, and balance sheet optimization continue to encourage banks and other institutions to transact on portfolios, while the growth of originate-to-distribute models supports ongoing deal flow in core markets.

These dynamics tend to favor scaled buyers with the ability to underwrite complex portfolios, provide liquidity and execute efficiently. As a result, sourcing capabilities, analytical depth, and structuring expertise, including securitization and financing, are likely to become increasingly important differentiators. We also expect continued emphasis on transparency, governance and robust risk management as transactions grow in size and complexity.

From an investor perspective, demand for securitized assets is likely to broaden further among institutional allocators seeking income, diversification and structural protection. As the investor base evolves, we believe well-structured portfolio opportunities with resilient downside characteristics will remain attractive, positioning experienced and integrated platforms to capitalize on these trends. Our global reach and longstanding relationships further support our ability to source and execute on these opportunities as the market continues to evolve.